Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given New €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $719.57.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. Kering has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $84.02.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

