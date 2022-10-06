Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Doma Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Doma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,664,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,664,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,762 shares of company stock worth $356,296. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Doma by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

