Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 135 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.