Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Lowered to €12.20 at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.07.

Acerinox Stock Performance

ANIOY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

