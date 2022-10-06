Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $214.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

