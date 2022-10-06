Susan E. Ball Sells 14,901 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance
CCRN stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
