Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given New €21.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

