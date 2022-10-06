Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Lowered to €10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.03.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

