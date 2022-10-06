BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.53).

Several research firms have weighed in on BTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

