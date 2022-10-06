Analysts Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Target Price at $161.25

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLGZY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

FLGZY stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

