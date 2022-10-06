Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.