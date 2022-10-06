Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $47.08

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.