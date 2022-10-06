Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

GDDFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

