Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $908.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
