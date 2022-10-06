Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $908.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 138.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

