Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lowered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $218.52 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,641.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.93.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

