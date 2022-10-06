Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,909,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

