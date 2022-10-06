Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Titan Machinery worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.59. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

