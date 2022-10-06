Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 34,915 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

