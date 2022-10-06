Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of The Shyft Group worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SHYF stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $760.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.85.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

