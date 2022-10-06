TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,129,000 after buying an additional 944,675 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

