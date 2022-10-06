36,980 Shares in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nature’s Sunshine Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 762,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $144,882. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 4.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ NATR opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

