Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 12,744 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

