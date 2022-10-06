Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $412,000 Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of PetMed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in PetMed Express by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

