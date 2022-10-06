Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Winmark worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WINA opened at $223.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.24. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $277.99. The firm has a market cap of $768.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

