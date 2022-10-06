APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. APA has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.