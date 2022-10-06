Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $439,000 Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SIGA Technologies worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $689.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

