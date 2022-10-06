Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 25,698 Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Waterstone Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.