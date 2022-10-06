Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Caleres Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAL opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

