Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 15,149 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMC Networks by 134.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 20.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $913.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

