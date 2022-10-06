Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,951 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 560,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.25. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

