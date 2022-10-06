WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Hovde Group

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Hovde Group to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Further Reading

