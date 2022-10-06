WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Hovde Group

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Hovde Group to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
