Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Hovde Group to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.93%.

Insider Activity at Saratoga Investment

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

