iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 60,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $47.00.

