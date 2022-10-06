Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 770.0 days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

Shares of AZLGF stock opened at 21.13 on Thursday. Azelis Group has a fifty-two week low of 20.89 and a fifty-two week high of 21.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.13.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZLGF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azelis Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a €22.00 ($22.45) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Azelis Group from €25.00 ($25.51) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.