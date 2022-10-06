Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.78% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,757,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.