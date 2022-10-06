Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $161.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.45.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Landstar System Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ LSTR opened at $148.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.
Landstar System Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.