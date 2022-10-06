Reviewing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICU Medical and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $207.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than ICU Medical.

This table compares ICU Medical and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 0.31% 6.97% 3.99% Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -57.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Nemaura Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 2.92 $103.14 million $0.42 382.44 Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 101.23 -$13.89 million ($0.62) -3.39

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Nemaura Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. The company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. It also provides critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.