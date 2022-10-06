Reviewing American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) and Its Rivals

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% American Clean Resources Group Competitors -67.71% -18.26% -8.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Clean Resources Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Clean Resources Group Competitors 229 1056 1473 41 2.47

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 32.13%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A -$1.13 million -6.86 American Clean Resources Group Competitors $1.69 billion $161.35 million -8.96

American Clean Resources Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Clean Resources Group competitors beat American Clean Resources Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

