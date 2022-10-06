Comparing Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northern Oil and Gas and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 6 1 2.89 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.59%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

78.7% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 5.07 $6.36 million $2.08 15.36 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.17 -$154.54 million N/A N/A

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas N/A 1,046.87% 26.20% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -213.14% N/A -43.63%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

