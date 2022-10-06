Critical Survey: Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Kandi Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 1.90 $22.86 million ($0.19) -12.05

Analyst Recommendations

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,443.21%. Kandi Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.34%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -106.83% -62.41% Kandi Technologies Group -16.65% -3.48% -3.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

