Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Head to Head Analysis

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Precipio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -113.77% -46.25% -37.22% Standard BioTools -145.56% -154.59% -21.73%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $8.85 million 2.16 -$8.53 million ($0.46) -1.83 Standard BioTools $130.58 million 0.79 -$59.24 million ($2.11) -0.62

This table compares Precipio and Standard BioTools’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools. Precipio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Precipio and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Precipio has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precipio beats Standard BioTools on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

(Get Rating)

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.