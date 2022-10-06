XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $90.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $49.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.