Brokerages Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT at $38.11

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

