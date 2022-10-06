Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price at $5.23

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $477.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.