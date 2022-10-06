Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $47.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 338.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.