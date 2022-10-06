Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Head to Head Contrast

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Suruga Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bancorp $7.08 million 2.18 $190,000.00 ($0.40) -18.75 Suruga Bank $819.44 million 0.61 $70.83 million $3.28 8.14

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp. Friendly Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suruga Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Friendly Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bancorp -9.96% -4.20% -0.28% Suruga Bank 9.26% 3.56% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Friendly Hills Bancorp and Suruga Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Suruga Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Suruga Bank beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area. The Bank is headquartered in Whittier, California, with additional branch offices in Orange, Redlands and Santa Fe Springs, California. For more information on the Bank, please visit www.friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562-947-1920.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency exchange reservation, pay-easy, Web oral receipt, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending and credit guarantee, mortgage loans guarantee, printing, bookbinding, packing and shipping, leasing, and clerical agency and system engineering services. It operates through a network of 128 branches in Japan. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

