Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) & HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Financial Comparison

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 25.07% 22.34% 17.85% Raiffeisen Bank International 18.05% 14.68% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HOYA and Raiffeisen Bank International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.89 billion 6.37 $1.34 billion $3.97 26.20 Raiffeisen Bank International $8.81 billion 0.46 $1.84 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than HOYA.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HOYA and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. HOYA pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

HOYA has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HOYA beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services, as well as execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services; trade, working capital, export, sustainable, and real estate finance services, as well as commodity and structured trade, project, and supply chain finance products; and cards. In addition, the company offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit, as well as documentary collection products; hedging, factoring, and leasing services; and fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for corporate and institutional customers. Further, it arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 1,857 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

