ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 1,957.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,957.31 ($23.65).

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 575.90 ($6.96) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 545 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The company has a market capitalization of £575.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,998.21.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

