Analyzing ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) & Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and ESSA Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $77.80 million 27.41 -$281.31 million ($3.85) -7.58 ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$36.81 million ($0.86) -2.03

Profitability

ESSA Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and ESSA Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -265.04% -497.77% -45.50% ESSA Pharma N/A -20.39% -19.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Revance Therapeutics and ESSA Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 ESSA Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. ESSA Pharma has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,042.86%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Revance Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA in preclinical trial for the treatment of migraine, as well as a topical program for various indications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Caris Life Sciences, Inc.; Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

