New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.51 Average Target Price from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $654.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.